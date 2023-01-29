Lazio is looking to stay in the win column as they host Fiorentina in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. The home side is fresh off of an explosive 4-0 victory against AC Milan despite being without captain Ciro Immobile. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to right the ship after getting shut out in their last two league matches, most recently getting blanked by Torino 1-0 last Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Lazio vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +116 favorites (risk $100 to win $116) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Fiorentina date: Sunday, January 29

Lazio vs. Fiorentina time: 12 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking the home team to win for a +109 payout. The expert is extra confident the home team can pull off the victory given that Fiorentina have lost five of their last eight away games and that Lazio won the reverse fixture 4-0 when these teams last met.



But Sutton also notes that Lazio will be motivated because of the tight race going on at the top of the Serie A table.

"Lazio enter Matchday 20 ranked third in the Serie A standings, just one point behind second-place AC Milan," Sutton told SportsLine. "However, Maurizio Sarri's men are just two points above Atalanta, who occupy the No. 6 spot heading into the weekend. With such a tight race for a top four spot, Lazio will view this game as a great opportunity to collect three points." Stream the game here.

