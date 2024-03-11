Lazio will host Udinese in an Italian Serie A showdown on Monday on Paramount+. Lazio entered a Round of 16 Champions League matchup with Bayern Munich with a 1-0 lead on aggregate, but had their European season ended by a 3-0 loss last Tuesday. Now, they'll have to reckon with what has been a disappointing Serie A season. Lazio have lost three of four in league play and are ninth in the Serie A table, while Udinese is trying to stave off relegation in 17th. They're on the relegation cutoff and only ahead of Frosinone on goal differential with 11 matches remaining. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. Udinese odds list Lazio as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Lazio vs. Udinese

Lazio vs. Udinese date: Monday, Mar. 11

Lazio vs. Udinese time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Udinese live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Udinese vs. Lazio, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -105 payout. These are two teams in poor form, as Lazio have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions (three of four in Serie A) and Udinese have only managed three wins (with a staggering 15 draws and nine losses) all season.

However, Lazio will be looking to recalibrate and focus on the Serie A season now that they've been eliminated from the Champions League and Udinese is battling to avoid relegation. Both teams have scored in eight of Udinese's last 13 games and both teams have also scored in four of Lazio's last six league matches.

"Udinese have scored in 15 of their last 19 league games and I think they'll find the back of the net in this one. Lazio to score is -500 at home, so give me BTTS at -105 odds," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.