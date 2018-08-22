LeBron James apparently hitches his wagon to LAFC as he acclimates to Los Angeles

It looks like LAFC got a pretty big superfan. LeBron James, who owns stake in Premier League giant Liverpool, posted a picture of his kids LeBron Jr., Bryce and Zhuri rocking custom LAFC jerseys with "James" and No. 23 on the back on Wednesday. It looks like the L.A. Galaxy missed out on the James Sweepstakes, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic recruiting James when after initially joining the Lakers.

Of course, the reasoning makes a lot of sense. Lakers president Magic Johnson is one of LAFC's owners, so naturally James would go to them.

LAFC already has some of the cleanest kits in MLS, so it's hard to blame James for picking up a set.

James really posted this to bemoan missing Migos, who are touring and will be in Columbus this weekend for the Breakaway Music Festival. Instead, he may have outed himself as an LAFC fan.

The Columbus Crew might be wondering why they didn't get a shout-out -- they play in MAPFRE Stadium where the festival is taking place, after all -- but at least Mark Wahlberg can help to dry those tears.

LAFC is having a stellar inaugural season, sitting third place in the Western Conference with 42 points. The club is just three points off of FC Dallas for the lead in the conference.

Should LAFC make the playoffs, maybe we'll see some shots of famous fans in the stands. Los Angeles playoff games always draw the stars. Who knows, maybe James himself will watch with an LAFC scarf.