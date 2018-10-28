Leicester City helicopter crash: Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha among five killed in tragic accident

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in a fiery helicopter crash outside of the team's King Power Stadium on Saturday. The club confirmed the tragic news on Sunday.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss," the team wrote in a statement. "In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led."

The helicopter involved was owned by Srivaddhanaprabha, who often took it out of the stadium after matches when heading home. Just after a 1-1 draw with West Ham Saturday, the helicopter, as usual, departed the field. The helicopter then spiraled out of control, crashing into flames in the stadium's parking area. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the crash, according to the BBC.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire who founded King Power Duty Free, had owned Leicester City since 2010 and saw the team improbably win the Premier League in 2015-16. He was 60.

