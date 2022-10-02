The two worst teams in the English Premier League face off Monday when Leicester City hosts Nottingham Forest in an East Midlands derby. Leicester (0-1-6) finished eighth last season but have been horrible defensively to kick off this campaign. The Foxes haven't taken a point since an opening draw with Brentford, but King Power Stadium is not an easy place to play, and Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) haven't been much better. The Tricky Trees spent the past 23 seasons in the lower levels of English football, and though they are the only team in this matchup with a victory, they lack the top-level experience to be truly competitive.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Leicester, England. Leicester are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest odds. Nottingham Forest are the +350 underdogs, a draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City picks or English Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 9-7 on his past 16 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest:

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Leicester -0.5 (-130)

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Leicester -135, Forest +350, Draw +290

LEI: The Foxes have allowed 11 goals in their past two games (both away).

NF: The Tricky Trees have scored four of their six goals over the past two matches.

Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes have far superior talent, and they should have an easy time against a team like Forest. The problem has been the number of goals conceded, as they have allowed a league-high 22. However, only five of those have come at home, while the Tricky Trees have scored just once while conceding nine goals in their away games. Leicester are 4-2-1 in their last seven league matchups with Forest and they have a strong veteran core.

The likes of James Maddison (three goals, one assist), Harvey Barnes (one goal) and Jamie Vardy (two assists) have experience that Forest can't match. Rodgers is hoping Patson Daka (one goal, one assist) can return from illness, and Youri Tielemans (one goal, one assist) is a creative distributor in midfield. The Foxes hold the ball for almost 54% of their matches (fifth in EPL), while Forest are under 44% (14th), so Leicester will control the pace.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees dominated the last meeting between the teams in the FA Cup in February. They had a 7-2 advantage in shots on target to win in a 4-1 rout. Taiwo Awoniyi (two goals), Brennan Johnson (two) and Jesse Lingard should find some openings against the EPL's worst defense. Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward is having a terrible season, saving 15 of 36 shots on his net (41.7%). Nottingham's Dean Henderson, still aiming to take over Manchester United's No. 1 spot but now on loan, hasn't been great but has a 60.5 save percentage.

Awoniyi scored in the last game against Fulham, and Johnson had a goal in the FA Cup victory. The Welshman had 16 goals and 10 assists in the Championship last season. Midfielder Lewis O'Brien typically plays a key role with his defensive pressing and playmaking ability in attack. Nottingham Forest does a good job of clogging lanes and has the third-most blocks (122) in the league. Neco Williams is among the league leaders in blocks (19) and tackles won (12).

How to make Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides his two confident best bets, including a strong play on the winner, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

Who wins Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.