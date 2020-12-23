It's the holiday season, a time to reflect, celebrate and rejoice in the glory of our beautiful game.

I know what you're going to say.

2020 has not exactly been the year that makes you feel like putting on your best attire, playing some Earth, Wind and Fire and singing from the rooftops about the joys of this year. So, if you feel like sitting this one out and can't find much to celebrate, I wholeheartedly sympathize. This year has been rough, like watching Burnley try to create from open play rough. Finding even inches of happiness has been difficult.

I'd like, however, to offer another perspective.

Optimism can serve as a balm, though perhaps not a permanent remedy. It can spark a sense of hope and a bolt of reassurance in times of sorrow. I know, I know. I may be getting too poetic but I really believe it.

As someone who has gone through a lot of hardship in my life, I can tell you that the mind is a powerful thing and finding brightness in the darkest of times is not only good for you, it's necessary. Victor Frankl once said, "What is to give light must endure burning," and I believe this applies to our year and our own personal struggles and perhaps using soccer - not just a source of entertainment, but one of resilience. Have there been mistakes, especially during a pandemic-ridden year? Of course. Have we won the battles against social, racial and economical issues within the game? Absolutely not. We are in the middle chapters of a story that's far from over. But it's fair to say that along the way, football has given us examples of humans enforcing the will of kindness.

From Marcus Rashford's (MBE!) incredible leadership as he continues to lead the way in a campaign to feed hungry children, to black players in MLS and the NWSL using their platforms to change the system from within this year has seen an explostion in player activism.

I think the soccer community can be better and I honestly think most of us are trying to be.

So let's use the end of the year not just as a time to reflect on the challenges that have come our way but also as an opportunity to celebrate our resilience. Life arrives with hardship and happiness - it's up to us to determine how we respond it.

So without further ado, here at ¡Qué Golazo! and CBS SPORTS, we give you some holiday content to re energize your spirits.

On Wednesday, make sure you tune in to listen to Jimmy Conrad and yours truly for our 2020 Awards Extravaganza as we'll honor some great performances and achievements from within the USMNT and USWNT setup as well as players, teams in the Champions League and Europe. There is also a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona and we pick our favorite moment of 2020 in the world of fútbol.

Want to hear Jimmy and Luis take you through the best of 2020? Listen below for all the awards show fun and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Next week, we'll have a special episode with Fabrizio Romano to preview the biggest transfer stories of 2021 and we will have Jimmy, myself and Heath Pearce to discuss the biggest storylines to watch out for next year.

We are nearing the end of the year so I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who is involved in the production of the show. From our guests to behind the scenes production, they are the driving force behind our family's success.

Lastly, I want to thank you, the fan. Whoever you are, wherever you are - just like the game itself - none of this happens without you.

Muchisimas gracias.

Happy Holidays and remember: The greatest goal comes from you.