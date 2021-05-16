Ligue 1's title race will go down to the final day of the season after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Stade de Reims 4-0 and Lille OSC were held to a 0-0 draw by AS Saint-Etienne on Sunday. Lille head into next week's final day clashes with a one-point lead over Les Parisiens knowing that a win will seal the title for them, despite 90 minutes without scoring against coach Christophe Galtier's former club.

PSG wasted little time in taking the lead through a Neymar penalty that also saw Yunis Abdelhamid sent off for handball and Kylian Mbappe had them 2-0 up at the break with a simple finish.

Second-half strikes from Marquinhos and Moise Kean completed a rout that closes the gap on Les Dogues to just a single point for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

PSG are away at relegation-threatened Stade Brestois 29 while Lille travel to Angers SCO who are just about safe from the drop, but still within reach of mid-table.

Nimes Olympique were relegated after a 5-2 thrashing by Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco also remain in touch for the last UEFA Champions League berth after a 2-1 home win over Stade Rennais.

Six clubs are all battling against the drop next week with FC Nantes, FC Lorient, Brest, RC Strasbourg Alsace, Reims and Girondins de Bordeaux all capable of dropping into the relegation play-off. A late penalty completed an Arkadiusz Milik hat trick as Olympique de Marseille won 3-2 at home to Angers after blowing a two-goal lead in a result that sews up fifth place and European soccer next season.

