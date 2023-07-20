Friday looks to be the day that Lionel Messi makes his awaited debut for Inter Miami. It won't be his official MLS debut as it comes in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul of Liga MX. With Sergio Busquets now on the team (and Jordi Alba having been officially signed on Thursday), Inter Miami's prospects for the season have drastically changed and this may just be where we get our first glimpse as to how the World Cup winner could fit into his new team, which have continued to overhaul their roster in search of success.

Here's how to watch and what to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Friday, July 21 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 21 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : DRV Pink Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

: DRV Pink Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl. TV: TUDN and Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How much should we expect to see of Messi?

Well, the club reportedly confirmed that he will play and even Messi posted on Instagram "see you Friday." Now, it's been a good bit since he's played and he only started training this week. While it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him start with how competitive he is, it feels like the wise decision from Tata Martino would be to give him a run in the second half, a good 30 minutes or so might be the most we see. If he does begin on the bench and Inter go down a couple goals, he may see him sooner.

What is the Leagues Cup?

It's an annual tournament between MLS teams and Liga MX teams that started four years ago. It consists of a group stage and then a knockout stage and is sort of like a mini World Cup-style cup for these clubs. It's played all the way through the 19th of August when the final takes place. This is the first time that all 47 teams between the two leagues will compete in the tournament which each league pausing their domestic competitions in order to participate. The three best-performing teams (champion, finalist and third-place winner) qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, formerly known as the Concacaf Champions League.

Prediction

The MLS side get off on the right foot with Messi scoring a goal in his debut. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Cruz Azul 1