Lionel Messi gets advice from Oprah, but what advice would LeBron, Justin Bieber and Ronaldo give him?

Here's something you didn't expect to read when you woke up this morning. Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are huge fans of Barcelona and Argentina national team superstar Lionel Messi.

The two celebrities were interviewed by Argentine television presenter Barbie Simons about their new movie "A Wrinkle in Time," with Witherspoon saying her son is a massive fan of Messi while Oprah offered advice for the player in his pursuit of the World Cup this summer:

"You go deep, you go deep, and you find the strength inside yourself, and you have to be a warrior," Oprah said.

But what would other celebrities say? For fun, let's predict what huge world celebrities would say if they were tasked with offering advice to Messi ahead of the World Cup.

Kanye West

"I'm gonna let you finish but, Messi should have won the 2017 Ballon d'Or. He had the best season. Chi town stand up."

Beyonce

"You're irreplaceable. Just don't be the Brooklyn Nets. Man, Jay wastes so much time with them."

Justin Bieber

"You just gotta Belieb, Lio. By the way, is it too late now to say sorry about kicking your jersey?"

Justin Bieber is a global star and a big soccer guy but received tons of backlash in Argentina for kicking the jersey of the national team at a concert in 2013.

LeBron James

Tom Brady

"He's a great player, a legend. But go Brazi!"

Floyd Mayweather

"Just get that money, Lio, that's all that matters."

Kevin Hart

"Listen, listen. Here's the thing. Listen. He's great. He's short, he's amazing, he's like me. He is just awesome. I would just tell him, if he can make it far at the World Cup, don't be afraid to play a little dirty. A little kick in the crotch can go a long way."

Cristiano Ronaldo

"Hey, Lio, check out my new denim collection (winks)."