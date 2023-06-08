Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world when he turned down Barcelona and announced he is signing with the MLS team Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient is one of the most popular soccer players in the world, so it's no surprise that people in the United States are wanting to get their hands on tickets to see the legend play in person.

Immediately after Messi's announcement, ticket prices started soaring.

"It has created a huge impact immediately. Messi is an incredible addition to the MLS and to Inter Miami CF," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman told CBS Sports. "It will bring millions of eyeballs to the MLS with his signing."

Prices for the next two matches at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida start at around $40-$55. However, it's hard to miss that there is a significant jump for the Inter Miami ticket prices when Messi is expected to join the team.

The price just to get in the door jumped to $495 for what is expected to be the Argentinian star's first home game with his new team -- although an official date for his debut hasn't been announced yet. For now, it seems fans are banking on it happening on July 12 when Inter Miami hosts LigaMX's Cruz Azul.

For context, that $495 get in the door price is just below that of Game 4 of the NBA Finals ($555) and Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final ($312), both of which are taking place in South Florida as well.

TicketSmarter is not the only platform seeing spikes in ticket prices. ESPN reported that Vivid Seats prices for the Inter Miami game against Cruz Azul increased 205% over the past four days.