It's coming full circle for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as their final tune-up will be a match versus Messi's boyhood club in Argentina, Newell's Old Boys on Thursday. Manager Tata Martino has confirmed that Messi will start the match and play as many minutes as possible as Messi's fitness is important before kicking off the season.

After starting the preseason with a minor injury, his minutes have been managed during the lead-up to Miami's season opener against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21. Considering that Facundo Farias and Benjamin Cremaschi have already picked up injuries during the preseason, it makes sense that Martino would play Messi as much as he can to get the chemistry going.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch



Date : Thursday, Feb. 15 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 15 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

From Argentina to Miami

As Tata Martino is the all-time appearance leader for Newell's along with having managed the club, along with Messi's time there, this is quite a special match for the Herons. Messi joined La Lepra's academy at the age of six before moving to Barcelona in 2001 and the rest has been history. Closing out what has been a grueling preseason with such a special match can be a catalyst to kicking off the season well facing Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy.

Sergio Busquets will miss the friendly as a precaution due to an ankle sprain but Martino did confirm that if it was a regular season match that he would feature.

"If the league started tomorrow, [Busquets] could play. But he won't play," Martino said. "We're saving him and getting him ready for next Wednesday's match."

Prediction

Miami will pick up a win on their home soil but this is a match that isn't about the result. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Newell's Old Boys 1