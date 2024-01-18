After adding Luis Suarez to their ranks, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be kicking off their preseason of travel with a trip to El Salvador to face their national team on Friday. In a preseason that will span four countries over the course of about a month, the Herons will play seven matches before kicking off their season against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 25. It's quite a lot of travel but it's also a time for Miami to take their former Barcelona quartet on a true global tour before the beginning of the season. With so many games, Tata Martino will also be able to get a good look at some of the younger members of the team.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Jan. 19 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, Jan. 19 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cuscatlan -- San Salvador, El Salvador

: Estadio Cuscatlan -- San Salvador, El Salvador TV: None | Live stream: mlssoccer.com

What has changed in Miami?

Josef Martinez has departed as a free agent along with Victor Ulloa and the duo remains without a club at the moment. Ever present center back Kamal Miler was traded to his former coach Phil Neville and the Portland Timbers while Leandro Gonazelez Pitez, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Dixion Arroyo have also departed the club. Along with Suarez, Julian Gressel has been a key addition via free agency and defensive help is on the way in the form of center back Nicolas Freire who will join on a year long loan from Pumas.

Prediction

Suarez won't wait long to score his first goal as a member of Inter Miami as they run the score up in San Salvador. Pick: El Salvador 1, Inter Miami 4