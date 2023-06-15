Lionel Messi needed just 79 seconds to score on his 175th Argentina appearance with the opening goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday. The Inter Miami man curled in a sumptuous effort from the edge of the box inside of two minutes at Workers' Stadium for the fastest strike of his international career.

Messi was teed up by Enzo Fernandez before giving Maty Ryan in the Socceroos' goal no chance with the left-footed finish. The world champions eased to victory with German Pezzella heading home midway through the second half to double their advantage in China.

Don't miss Argentina when they take the field again on Monday against Indonesia in their second friendly of the international window, airing at 8:30 a.m., only on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

It was the second time that Messi and Argentina met Australia in the past year with the Albiceleste winning 2-1 in Qatar at the World Cup round of 16 back in December. The 35-year-old is Major League Soccer-bound after leaving Paris Saint-Germain but that is no guarantee that he will still be playing for his country by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives.

Messi could still be playing at next year's Copa America for the defending champions who are now continental and global kings. However, he would be 39 come 2026 when Canada, Mexico and the U.S. share hosting duties and the South Americans launch their title defense.

"I do not think so. This was my last World Cup," reiterated Messi to Titan Sports. "I will see how things turn out, but as of now, I do not intend to go to the next World Cup."

Although most spectators were there to geta glimpse of Messi, Australia were preparing for the AFC Asian Cup this coming January and put in a spirited showing in defeat. Mitch Duke hit the post at 1-0 down and Jordy Bos caught the eye on the left while England-based Riley McGree and Harry Souttar also looked decent.