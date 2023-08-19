The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Liverpool

Current Records: Bournemouth 0-1-0, Liverpool 0-1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Liverpool will be playing in front of their home fans against Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield.

On Sunday, Liverpool and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. The Reds' goal came from Luis Díaz at minute 18, while the Blues' was scored by Axel Disasi in the 37th.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against West Ham United. Dominic Solanke scored for the Cherries at minute 82, while it was Jarrod Bowen who put the Hammers on the board at minute 51.

Liverpool is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 17-8-7 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,064.94. On the other hand, Bournemouth was 9-6-20 as the underdog last season.

Neither team could seal the deal in their season openers, but both avoided a loss. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -442 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.