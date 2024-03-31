One eye may be on the main event of Sunday's Premier League action as Manchester City and Arsenal square off but with Liverpool and Arsenal only separated by goal difference, this match for the Reds against Brighton is a seismic one. Liverpool were top of the league before their draw with Manchester City but facing a Brighton side that has struggled to keep the ball out of the back of the net, Jurgen Klopp's men will have a chance to close the gap in goal difference between the two sides.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date : Sunday, March 31 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, March 31 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -280; Draw +425; Brighton +650

Liverpool: Stopping Mohamed Salah is an almost impossible task, especially for a Brighton side that hasn't kept many clean sheets in league play. In Klopp's final season in charge, he has a myriad of attackers at his disposal which can be used to carve Brighton apart, especially in the friendly confines of Anfield.

Brighton: With Xabi Alonso set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, now all eyes are turning to Roberto De Zerbi who will be one of the top managers on the market if he would be interested in leaving Brighton. Reportedly already having discussions with Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel, this is something that could end up impacting Brighton's play for the remainder of the season.

Prediction

The Reds will keep their good form going as they dispatch Brighton to keep pressure on both Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their clash. Pick: Liverpool 3, Brighton 1