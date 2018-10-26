Liverpool vs. Cardiff City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online

Liverpool looked sharp midweek in the Champions League and will look to replicate that form on Saturday when the Reds take on Cardiff City in Premier League play at Anfield.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Liverpool vs. Cardiff City in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN and NBC Universo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool may give a little rest to one of its attack stars, but this team still has no problem blowing by a team that looks likely to be relegated. Liverpool 3, Cardiff City 0.