Liverpool vs. Cardiff City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online
The Reds hope their midweek form carries into the weekend
Liverpool looked sharp midweek in the Champions League and will look to replicate that form on Saturday when the Reds take on Cardiff City in Premier League play at Anfield.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Liverpool vs. Cardiff City in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine
How will this game play out? SportsLine's soccer expert David Sumpter, using his model that has netted a 2,000 percent return, makes his Premier League picks here.
Prediction
Liverpool may give a little rest to one of its attack stars, but this team still has no problem blowing by a team that looks likely to be relegated. Liverpool 3, Cardiff City 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Juventus vs. Empoli preview
Juventus is still undefeated in the league
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
Champions League scores, schedule
Barca had no trouble without Messi and Dortmund went off
-
Barca beats Inter without Messi
The Spanish club looks well on its way to winning the group
-
Di Maria saves PSG vs. Napoli
This result helped PSG from falling too far behind second place
-
Liverpool crushes Red Star
The Reds, as expected, took the points at home