Liverpool vs Chelsea highlights: Mohamed Salah scores goal of the season contender with incredible strike

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah continued his fantastic form with an out-of-this-world golazo on Sunday in his team's vital Premier League match against Chelsea. In the second half with the Reds up 1-0, he made it 2-0 after a long ball from Virgil van Dijk. The former Chelsea man took a cut inside and went with a blast to the far post that Kepa had no chance of saving. Take a look at this wonderful hit and notice the knuckle ball-like movement in the shot:

Just a beautiful hit for a player picking up his play as of late. That has the potential to be one of the best goals of the season in the Premier League, and more importantly it should help get three points the Reds need and add to some serious momentum.

You can watch the rest of the match on fuboTV (Try for free)