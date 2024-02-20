Liverpool will look to maintain a firm hold of first place in the Premier League standings when the Reds take on Luton Town in a key showdown on Wednesday. Liverpool (17-6-2) remains unbeaten at home with 10 wins and two draws, and they've won their last two matches, including a 4-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday. Luton Town (5-5-14), who are 17th in the EPL standings and looking to avoid relegation, have dropped two in a row after posting a 4-4 draw with Newcastle United on Feb. 3. Luton Town battled Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in early November.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are listed as the -475 favorites (risk $475 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Luton Town odds, with Luton Town the +950 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Luton Town:

Liverpool vs. Luton Town over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Luton Town money line: Liverpool -475, Draw +600, Luton Town +950

LIV: The Reds have a goal differential of plus-35 in Premier League action this season

LT: The Hatters have scored 10 goals over the past four matches

Why you should back Liverpool

There is a reason the Reds are atop the Premier League table, and it starts with their offense. Veteran Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool in scoring with 15 goals and 10 assists in 21 matches, including 20 starts. He has taken 62 shots this season, including 28 on target. He is coming off a one-goal and one-assist effort in Saturday's victory despite not getting the start.

Forward Darwin Nunez, a 24-year-old from Uruguay, also provides the Reds a spark in the attacking third. In 24 appearances, including 16 starts, he has registered nine goals and seven assists. He has taken 76 shots, including 31 on target. He has scored a goal in each of his last two matches, including one in Saturday's match against Brentford.

Why you should back Luton Town

The Hatters play a wide-open game and have generated a lot of goals of late. One of their leaders on offense is forward Carlton Morris. The 28-year-old has 18 starts in 24 appearances and has seven goals and four assists on the year. He has scored a goal in each of the last three games, including one against Manchester United on Sunday. He also has two assists over the past four matches.

With leading scorer Elijah Adebayo questionable after missing Sunday's match after getting injured in warm-ups, look for midfielder Ross Barkley to be among those to step up his game. The 30-year-old is third on the team in scoring with three goals and three assists in 19 appearances, including 17 starts. Although he has not scored in the last two matches, he has taken six shots during that span. He scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-4 draw with Newcastle United on Feb. 3.

