Liverpool were the dominant team but could not beat rival Manchester United on Sunday in a battle for first place in the Premier League as the two played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick. Let's get to it.

Liverpool ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Alisson Didn't have much to do but took care of business when needed, including on a late save on Paul Pogba from close. Alert and sturdy as always. 7 (DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold Didn't get forward by design with two midfielders playing center-back. Shaky in defense. Just not his best night. 5 (DEF) Jordan Henderson The captain was solid at center-back, mainly because of his passing ability. He really wasn't busy defensively though as Liverpool dominated play. 7 (DEF) Fabinho Very good at the back with four interceptions, won all of his aerial challenges and gelled with Henderson. Brought stability in a game where he really wasn't all that busy. 8 (DEF) Andrew Robertson Created a couple chances down the left, was a sure passer but had trouble creating more opportunities with United sitting back. 7 (MID) Giorginio Wijnaldum Hard to remember him playing, in all honesty. Didn't see much of the ball and was sloppy at times. Lacked the vision needed to create danger. 4.5 (MID) Thiago Alcantara Did well to get by players and showed some magical passing, but at times his passes were too heavy. Tried his chance from distance but was denied. Surprisingly, he was superb defensively by cutting off passing lanes. 8 (MID) Xherdan Shaqiri A surprise start for the Swiss international. Solid all around, had a decent look at goal too and pressed well. 7 (FWD) Sadio Mane Spent a lot of time on the wing and didn't get into the box all that much. Had just one shot and an xG of 0.05. 5 (FWD) Roberto Firmino The Brazilian is usually a great passer, but his decision making was questionable in this one. Some passes were just way off, and there we some that he should have made but didn't. 5 (FWD) Mohamed Salah Really creative, sharp in the final third with his passes but didn't get to threaten all that much. Didn't test the goal once. 5 (SUB 1) Curtis Jones Came in to help keep the cleansheet and didn't have to do much of anything. N/A (SUB 2) James Milner A late sub. N/A (SUB 3) Divock Origi Played five minutes. N/A Manager Jurgen Klopp The Reds have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games for the first time since 2005. Things just aren't clicking at the moment for Klopp's men. 5

Manchester United ratings