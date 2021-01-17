Liverpool were the dominant team but could not beat rival Manchester United on Sunday in a battle for first place in the Premier League as the two played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick. Let's get to it.
Liverpool ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Alisson
Didn't have much to do but took care of business when needed, including on a late save on Paul Pogba from close. Alert and sturdy as always.
7
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Didn't get forward by design with two midfielders playing center-back. Shaky in defense. Just not his best night.
5
(DEF) Jordan Henderson
The captain was solid at center-back, mainly because of his passing ability. He really wasn't busy defensively though as Liverpool dominated play.
7
(DEF) Fabinho
Very good at the back with four interceptions, won all of his aerial challenges and gelled with Henderson. Brought stability in a game where he really wasn't all that busy.
8
(DEF) Andrew Robertson
Created a couple chances down the left, was a sure passer but had trouble creating more opportunities with United sitting back.
7
(MID) Giorginio Wijnaldum
Hard to remember him playing, in all honesty. Didn't see much of the ball and was sloppy at times. Lacked the vision needed to create danger.
4.5
(MID) Thiago Alcantara
Did well to get by players and showed some magical passing, but at times his passes were too heavy. Tried his chance from distance but was denied. Surprisingly, he was superb defensively by cutting off passing lanes.
8
(MID) Xherdan Shaqiri
A surprise start for the Swiss international. Solid all around, had a decent look at goal too and pressed well.
7
(FWD) Sadio Mane
Spent a lot of time on the wing and didn't get into the box all that much. Had just one shot and an xG of 0.05.
5
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
The Brazilian is usually a great passer, but his decision making was questionable in this one. Some passes were just way off, and there we some that he should have made but didn't.
5
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
Really creative, sharp in the final third with his passes but didn't get to threaten all that much. Didn't test the goal once.
5
(SUB 1) Curtis Jones
Came in to help keep the cleansheet and didn't have to do much of anything.
N/A
(SUB 2) James Milner
A late sub.
N/A
(SUB 3) Divock Origi
Played five minutes.
N/A
Manager Jurgen Klopp
The Reds have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games for the first time since 2005. Things just aren't clicking at the moment for Klopp's men.
5
Manchester United ratings
(GK) David de Gea
Didn't have a whole lot to do but produced a fantastic save on a late shot from Thiago. The Reds' accuracy was off and resulted in a day with few issues.
7
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Did fairly well despite not being called upon much. Was his usual self with sure sliding tackles and quality passing going forward.
7
(DEF) Harry Maguire
On his heels a bit early and didn't look confident but improved as the game went on. Had a fine second half, and overall he intercepted the ball three times, managed to block five shots and won all of his aerial challenges.
8
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
Did very well to stop a great chance for Firmino in the first half with a patient challenge. Was also good in the air. A solid display despite some shaky moments.
6.5
(DEF) Luke Shaw
Dealt with pressure well defensively and was able to use his turning ability to pass into space.
6.5
(MID) Paul Pogba
He had an amazing chance in the final minutes and blew it, hitting a rocket at Alisson from point-blank range. Also his passing wasn't all that great. Every Liverpool player had a superior passing percentage than Pogba's 58.1 percent.
5
(MID) Fred
Some fantastic challenges in the first half to keep Liverpool from creating. Was a decent presence in the middle despite not looking all that sharp in the second half.
6
(MID) Scott McTominay
Strong defensively in the middle and took his passes with precision and tranquility. Was a rock and even showed off some flair.
7
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
Didn't see a lot of the ball but nearly scored a stunning free kick. Was unusually sloppy in the middle but had some quality looks.
6
(FWD) Anthony Martial
Came off in the second half after having very little to do. Didn't get the service needed and had no shots.
3
(FWD) Marcus Rashford
Finished with just one shot on a free kick from range and an expected goals of 0.06. The service just wasn't there, but he also didn't do a good job setting up others.
4
(SUB 1) Edinson Cavani
A sub appearance where all he was able to do was draw a foul.
5
(SUB 2) Mason Greenwood
A late sub who didn't get into the action.
N/A
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Brought on attackers to try and turn the tide but didn't make nearly enough changes to balance out an uneven game. Would have liked to see some players with creativity inserted, like Juan Mata.
5