Liverpool have a chance to move to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday when they host Manchester United. The two rivals meet with so much on the line, as the Reds need just a point to move into first. Though that will see City have a game in hand, Liverpool need a victory to put the pressure on their title rivals ahead of their game against Brighton on Sunday. For United, they are four points back of fourth place and within striking distance of Champions League qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick against Norwich kept them firmly in the running, but they'll need others to step up alongside him.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, April 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -255; Draw +390; Man. United +675 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Jordan Henderosn, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip all didn't feature in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City, meaning they are fresh and ready to go for this one. While Luis Diaz has been a welcome addition to the club, the expectation remains that Jota will start along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack. It should be a familiar starting XI from recent weeks with the club still alive in three competitions.

Manchester United: Lots of injuries for the Red Devils, including Raphael Varane, Scott McTominary, Luke Shaw, Fred and others. Victor Lindelof likely starts alongside Harry Maguire at the back, while the Marcus Rashford, Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho front three may get another run at it after the win over Norwich. But if the team plays as inconsistently as they did in this one, it could be over by halftime. United need a special performance here to get even just a point.

Prediction

The Reds crush the Red Devils with a commanding 3-0 lead as United's UCL hopes take a hit. Pick: Liverpool 3, Manchester United 1