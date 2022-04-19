Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United's Premier League against Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of his child.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, announced on Monday that their baby boy had died, saying it was the "greatest pain that any parents can feel." Their baby daughter survived.

Manchester United are due to play Liverpool at Anfield later today and will do so without their star striker. The club said: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Writing on social media on Monday, Ronaldo said: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The football world has rallied around Ronaldo following his tragic announcement, with his current club United saying: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time." Teammate Marcus Rashford said his "thoughts are with you and Georgina brother" whilst Manchester City, Liverpool and Leeds were among the Premier League clubs to offer their condolences to Ronaldo and his family.

Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr. was born in 2010 and twins Eva and Mateo were born in 2017. In that same year, he had his first child -- daughter Alana Martina -- with Rodriguez.