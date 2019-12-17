Liverpool vs. Monterrey: FIFA Club World Cup semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool has been battling in the Premier League and the Champions League all season long, but the Reds have to shift focus this week with the FIFA Club Word Cup. The team left England with its top players for the tournament opener in Qatar and was forced to field a split squad of youngsters in its 5-0 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. As last season's European champions, Liverpool enters in the semifinal round and will take on CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Monterrey

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 18



: Wednesday, Dec. 18 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar



: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV channel : FS2 and Fox Deportes



: FS2 and Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds also had a League Cup match earlier in the week that really stretched their squad thin due to not being able to fit both games properly into their schedule. But even with reduced depth, Liverpool is still the favorite to move on to play in the final this weekend. We'll see just how serious Jurgen Klopp takes this cup based on the team he fields, and if it is a weak squad relative to the players he brought, then that tells you everything about his priorities with so much at stake in England.

Monterrey: This is one of the better teams in Mexico over the last handful of years, evident by winning the CONCACAF Champions League. But like Liverpool, they've got other competitions on their mind. That's not to say the Club World Cup doesn't matter, because it does, but Monterrey has two big games coming up against America in the Liga MX final, with the first leg on Dec. 26. It's been an impressive run to the final for Monterrey because they were the last seed in the playoffs, finishing in eighth place before getting past Necaxa and Santos Laguna.

Prediction

The Reds dominate from start to finish and earn a victory that sees them jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Monterrey 0