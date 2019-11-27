Liverpool vs. Napoli: Champions League live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online

Wednesday's Champions League schedule is full of some big ones like Chelsea vs. Valencia and Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund. But one game flying a little bit under the radar is Liverpool welcoming Napoli to England. These are two teams headed in the opposite direction domestically and first place in the group is on the line here. Liverpool is currently in first with a 3-0-1 record and a three-game winning streak. Napoli is right behind with a 2-2-0 record in the group and is one of six teams yet to lose a game in the group stage.

Here's everything to know about the game.

Liverpool vs. Napoli

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 27

: Wednesday, Nov. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield

: Anfield TV channel : Galavision

: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds want revenge. The loss to Napoli to begin the group stage wasn't all that surprising, but with Napoli struggling at the moment, this is the perfect time to welcome the Italian side to Anfield. Napoli's scoring touch has gone quiet, and that means Liverpool could produce a dominant victory here. The Reds will be full of confidence and should dominate the ball -- and potentially the game.

Napoli: This is a club going through some turmoil. There have been clashes between the players and the club's front office, and it's translated on the pitch with a below-average run of form. Napoli hasn't won any of its last six games, drawing five of them and scoring just one goal in five of the six. It doesn't get easier against a red-hot Liverpool team that has a knack for pulling out late victories.

Liverpool vs. Napoli prediction

The Reds take care of business to advance to the round of 16.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Napoli 0