Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
Matchday four of the Champions League arrives on Tuesday, and Liverpool plays in one of the early games. The Reds, undefeated in the Premier League, head to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade in Group C play.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Liverpool vs. Red Star
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 12:55 p.m. ET
- Location: Belgrade, Serbia
- TV channel: TNT and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -575 / Red Star +1400 / Draw +625
Storylines
Liverpool: This is a match the Reds expected to get three points from, but going to Serbia won't be easy. A draw wouldn't be all that bad, but this team should be able to win to remain in first place.
Red Star: The Serbian side needs a win to have any chance of finishing in third place in the group to get into the Europa League, but that's still unlikely even with the upset.
Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade prediction
The Reds build off the draw at Arsenal and take three points from the road.
Pick: Liverpool (-575)
