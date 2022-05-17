St. Mary's Stadium hosts a pivotal English Premier League matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Liverpool takes on Southampton in a marquee battle with big-time significance. Liverpool is alive in pursuit of an EPL title, and must win to keep that dream alive. Southampton is safe from relegation and aiming to play spoiler.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Southampton odds. Southampton is a +650 underdog, a draw is priced at +420, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Southampton vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-105)

Southampton vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

Southampton vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool -265, Draw +420, Southampton +650

SOU: Southampton is winless in its last four league games

LIV: Liverpool has won eight of its last nine EPL matches against Southampton

Why you should back Southampton

Southampton has the benefits of playing at home on Tuesday. Southampton defeated Liverpool 1-0 at St. Mary's last season, and the club has a penchant for playing well in key spots. Southampton also has the rest advantage, with 10 days off against a Liverpool side that had a high-profile match against Chelsea over the weekend.

Liverpool is also facing injury uncertainty with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah expected to miss this clash. In addition, Southampton's talent is better than its record. Southampton is near the middle of the EPL table in expected goal differential, signaling the potential for positive regression. Southampton is also above-average in shots on target percentage on offense.

Why you should back Liverpool

Liverpool already has a domestic double with designs on more. The Reds are No. 2 in the EPL table with 86 points, and Liverpool has only two losses in 36 EPL matches and one loss in any competition in 2022. Liverpool is tremendous on offense, scoring 89 goals in EPL play and leading the EPL with 1.89 assists per 90 minutes and 67 total assists. Liverpool is also tied for the best clean sheet percentage (58.3 percent), with a top-three mark in save percentage.

Liverpool has allowed only 31 goals and a league-leading 16 assists, giving up 0.64 goals and 0.44 assists per 90 minutes. That overall effectiveness led to an FA Cup win for the first time in 16 years, and Liverpool has three of the top seven goal scorers in the English Premier League. Liverpool also has the top two players in assists, and it has been a nightmare season for Southampton with only one victory in the last 11 league matches.

How to make Liverpool vs. Southampton picks

