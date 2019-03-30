Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's match of the week is set for Anfield as Liverpool hosts Tottenham in a highly enticing top-four battle. The Reds entered the weekend in first place but were jumped by Manchester City on Saturday, while Spurs are starting to feel the pressure from those behind them. Liverpool currently sits in second place with 76 points and a record of 23-7-1. Meanwhile, Tottenham is a spot behind with a record of 20-1-9 and 61 points. Tottenham is level on points with Manchester United, which is in fourth, with fifth-place Arsenal just a point behind.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Date : Sunday, March 31



: Sunday, March 31 Time : 11:30 a.m.



: 11:30 a.m. Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -190 / Tottenham +500 / Draw +330

Storylines

Liverpool: Just win has to be this team's mentality here, and they hope to have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri, who are in a fitness race. Expect the Reds to come out flying, looking to play the ball down the wings and then into the feet of their attackers, with Spurs liking to get their outside backs forward.

Tottenham: It's a big week for Spurs. After this game against Liverpool, they'll open up their new new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But focus needs to turn to just getting results. One win out of their last five has put them in jeopardy of falling out of the top four. At the moment, the team is just one point above fifth place.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score in the second half to move the Reds back into the top spot.

Pick: Liverpool (-190)