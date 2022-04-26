Liverpool's quest for its second Champions League title in three years ended in the quarterfinals in 2021 as it was defeated by Real Madrid. The Reds have gotten past that stage this time around, beating Benfica in the quarters to keep their hopes alive. The chase for the seventh crown in club history continues when Liverpool hosts Villarreal on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup. Villarreal pulled off an upset against Bayern Munich to reach the semis for the first time since 2006.

Kickoff at Anfield in Liverpool, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Liverpool is the -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Villarreal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Villarreal is the +850 underdog, a draw is listed at +420 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 67-52 in his last 119 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors during that span.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Villarreal vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Villarreal spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Villarreal over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Villarreal money line: Liverpool -310, Villarreal +850, Draw +420

LIV: The Reds have outscored their opponents 25-11 in the tournament

VIL: The Yellow Submarine has allowed one goal over its last three Champions League games



Why you should back Liverpool

Since being shut out by Inter Milan in the Round of 16, the Reds have turned up the offense, scoring 24 goals in 10 matches across all competitions. They also have clamped down defensively as they posted four consecutive clean sheets following that loss and have recorded six overall in that 10-game span. Liverpool has allowed a total of eight goals during its unbeaten streak, which consists of eight wins and a pair of draws.

Mohamed Salah is the Reds' most dangerous offensive weapon with eight goals in 10 Champions League contests. The 29-year-old Egyptian has dominated the Premier League this season as he leads the league in both goals (22) and assists (13). Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has scored five goals during Champions League play, including two in a 3-3 draw against Benfica on April 13, while Sadio Mane, who is fifth in the Premier League with 14 tallies, has recorded three.

Why you should back Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine has been solid defensively for months, allowing fewer than three goals in 27 consecutive matches across all competitions and yielding a pair only five times since losing 3-1 to Barcelona in a La Liga contest on Nov. 27. The club gave up a total of one goal in its two-leg quarterfinal tie against Bayern Munich and posted a 2-0 victory over Valencia in La Liga action on April 19. Arnaut Danjuma scored both goals in that win and also netted the lone tally on April 6 in a 1-0 triumph versus Bayern.

The 25-year-old Danjuma is Villarreal's top scoring threat as he leads the club with six goals during Champions League play. Danjuma also tops the Yellow Submarine in La Liga with 10 goals over 23 matches in his first season with the team. Liverpool also will need to pay attention to 22-year-old forward Samuel Chukwueze, who scored in Villarreal's 1-1 draw with Bayern on April 12.

How to make Liverpool vs. Villarreal picks

Sutton has analyzed the Liverpool vs. Villarreal match from all sides. He's leaning under on the goal total.

So who wins Villarreal vs. Liverpool? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Liverpool vs. Villarreal, all from the soccer expert on a 67-52 run on his last 119 soccer picks, and find out.