LOOK: Barcelona pays emotional pregame tribute to deadly Las Ramblas attack victims

It was quite the emotional scene before the start of Barca's La Liga campaign at Camp Nou

Last week's attack in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and many more injured hit home to every Barcelona fan from the region. It occurred in the popular Las Ramblas boulevard where most people in the city frequent with friends and families. The tragic attack meant emotions would be high on Sunday when Barcelona opened up its league season at home, and boy did it provide some touching moments as the club and opponent Real Betis honored those affected. 

Take a look below at the images, which include the jerseys Barcelona wore for the game, which didn't have the name of the players on the back, rather just the name of the city:

Betis also paid tribute:

And here are the scenes during the moment of silence:

Touching stuff, and props to both clubs doing their part. Here's hoping those affected can soon find peace and comfort. 

