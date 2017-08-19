LOOK: Barcelona plans awesome jersey tribute to terror attack victims

The city of Barcelona was the victim of terror last Thursday when an attack with a van left 13 people dead and many more injured. It hit home with Barcelona players, who are no strangers to Las Ramblas district, where it took place. As a result, Barcelona is making a gesture as they get their La Liga season underway this Sunday.

When they play Real Betis on Sunday, they won't have the players' names on the back. Rather, they will just read the city name. Take a look:

Barcelona will honor terror attack victims by not having names on jerseys on Sunday. They'll just read city name. pic.twitter.com/kYbR6nVXFM — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 19, 2017

Barca has a platform that few other clubs have as a gigantic, popular club all over the world. This is using that platform to be a voice against terrorism, to stand in solidarity with the victims of the heinous attack. Well done, Barca.