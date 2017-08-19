LOOK: Barcelona plans awesome jersey tribute to terror attack victims

A van attack in Barcelona left 13 people dead, and the popular club will carry the city on its back

The city of Barcelona was the victim of terror last Thursday when an attack with a van left 13 people dead and many more injured. It hit home with Barcelona players, who are no strangers to Las Ramblas district, where it took place. As a result, Barcelona is making a gesture as they get their La Liga season underway this Sunday. 

When they play Real Betis on Sunday, they won't have the players' names on the back. Rather, they will just read the city name. Take a look:

Barca has a platform that few other clubs have as a gigantic, popular club all over the world. This is using that platform to be a voice against terrorism, to stand in solidarity with the victims of the heinous attack. Well done, Barca. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories