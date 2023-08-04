Real Salt Lake's Leagues Cup match against Club Leon was postponed due to torrential rain on Thursday night. That was bad news for the fans, but worse things than rain were falling from the sky in the press box.

America First Field was bombarded with rainfall on Thursday, and it started to affect the structural integrity of the press box ceiling tiles. Normally, that wouldn't be a huge problem, but a raccoon fell out of a leaky spot and caused some chaos in the press box.

Caleb Turner of KSL.com captured video of the raccoon making a move toward the press box popcorn machine with most of the humans trying to keep a reasonable distance.

After being chased out of the press box, the animal spent some time clinging to the railing above the concourse. Members of the Real Salt Lake staff tried to catch the raccoon with a broom and a trash can, but the animal leapt down and made its escape.

The raccoon was eventually captured, but not before it put on a show for the soccer fans who weren't able to watch a match.

As for the game itself, Real Salt Lake announced that the match was rescheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. local time. Real Salt Lake and Club Leon will be battling for a spot in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.