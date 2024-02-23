MLS makes it's full return on Saturday and Sunday after Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake kicked things off with an appetizer on Wednesday night. The Herons will be one of the most talked about team in the league, but the Eastern Conference as a whole will be a gauntlet. The reigning Supporter's Shield and MLS Cup winners will hail from the East and last season the top three teams in the East all collected more points than the best team in the Western Conference.

It has been quite an offseason with even strugglers like the Chicago Fire poised to compete for a playoff spot. From top to bottom, perhaps only excluding Toronto FC, the East will be an exciting conference. Now let's take a look at what has changed around the league.

FC Cincinnati

Key Additions: Kipp Keller, Miles Robinson, Corey Baird, Pavel Bucha

Key Departures: Ray Gaddis, Yersen Mosquera, Brandon Vazquez

Quick Hit: Cincy may not have lost a lot numbers wise, but Vazquez no longer leading the line is a big change. Robinson will have to hit the ground running as this may become a defense-first team that is even more reliant on Luciano Acosta than they already were.

Orlando City SC

Key Additions: Ivan Angulo, Nicolas Lodeiro, David Brekalo, Luis Muriel

Key Departures: Junior Urso, Antonio Carlos, Gaston Gonzalez, Luca Perasso

Quick Hit: While Duncan McGuire shouldn't still be on the roster in Orlando following the attempted sale to Blackburn Rovers but his presence makes an already strong team stronger.

Columbus Crew

Key Additions: Derrick Jones, Mariano Hinestroza

Key Departures: Jimmy Medranda, Julian Gressel, Kevin Molino

Quick Hit: The Crew are more or less running back the same roster, but with Cucho Hernandez and one of the best attacks in the league, that's a strength this season. Gressel may seem like a big loss on paper, but he never fully settled with the champions after joining from Vancouver last season.

Philadelphia Union

Key Additions: Sanders Nagbo, Isaiah LeFlore, Jamir Berdecio, Markus Anderson, Oliver Semmle

Key Departures: Joaquin Torres, Brandan Craig, Andreas Perea

Quick Hit: The Union have one of the best starting XIs in the league, so not much was needed to augment it, but it will be critical that young players take a step forward. As spending rises around the league, the Union need to hit on their budget deals or they will be left behind.

New England Revolution

Key Additions: Thomas Chancalay, Nick Lima, Jonathan Mensah, Henrich Ravas

Key Departures: Ben Sweat, Gustavo Bou, Omar Gonzalez

Quick Hit: With off the pitch issues behind them, the Revolution will have a fresh start this season. They're still reliant on Carles Gil and if he picks up an injury, who steps up?

Atlanta United

Key Additions: Xande Silva (permanent arrival), Quentin Westberg, Dax McCarty, Stian Gregersen, Bartosz Slisz

Key Departures: Miles Robinson, Ozzie Alonso

Quick Hit: Atlanta lost a lot in Miles Robinson, but they're returning such a star studded attack and added important experience in McCarty. This is a team that is well poised to win the Eastern Conference.

Nashville SC

Key Additions: Dru Yearwood, McKenzie Gaines, Tyler Boyd

Key Departures: Dax McCarty, Fafa Picault

Quick Hit: Boyd's performances are going to be critical to Nashville. The question of who the number two attacker on the team is behind Hany Mukhtar is something that needs to be answered and Nashville will take a step back if no one steps up.

New York Red Bulls

Key Additions: Emil Forsberg, Noah Eile, Dennis Gjengaar

Key Departures: Luquinhas, Tom Barlow, Dru Yearwood, Ombir Fernandez

Quick Hit: Preseason results may not mean much, but Forsberg has been one of the best performers in the league during preseason. Paired with a strong defense, the playoff streak will continue for the Red Bulls this season.

Charlotte FC

Key Additions: David Bingham, Djibril Diani, Junior Urso

Key Departures: Harrison Afful, Derrick Jones, Justin Meram, Karol Swiderski, Kamil Jozwiak

Quick Hit: When Dean Smith arrived, he said that his designated players needed to prove themselves and he has already made important decisions with Swiderski and Jozwiak departing the club. Charlotte has gotten younger during the offseason and while that may not be a bad thing, it does mean they could struggle early.

CF Montreal

Key Additions: Raheem Edwards, Ruan, Sebastian Breza, Joaquin Sosa, Dominic Iankov, Matias Coccaro, Josef Martinez

Key Departures: Romell Quitoto

Quick Hit: Montreal is another team that turned over their depth by adding quality and are also bringing in a new coach. Martinez may have lost a step, but even if he can't bring a ton to the attack, helping out the younger forwards on the team could prove to be pivotal.

New York City FC

Key Additions: Andres Perea, Hannes Wolf, Agustin Okeda, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Tomas Romero, Jovan Mijatovic

Key Departures: Thiago Andrade, Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales

Quick Hit: There is essentially a new attack in New York City and while it could be a good one, they'll have to catch up to settled sides in the east so time isn't on their side out of the gate.

D.C. United

Key Additions: Aaron Herrera, Jared Stroud, Lucas Bartlett, Garrison Tubbs, Gabriel Pirani, Christopher McVey, Conner Antley

Key Departures: Chris Durkin, Ruan, Donovan Pines, Andy Najar, Brendan Hines-Ike, Yamil Asad

Quick Hit: Another year, another coach and plenty of change in the nation's capital. D.C. United needs consistency but as long as Christian Benteke is on the pitch, they will be an alright team.

