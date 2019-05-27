LOOK: World War II veteran nails national anthem on harmonica ahead of USWNT friendly vs. Mexico

The United States Women's Soccer Team is a runaway favorite to win the World Cup in France. Ahead of its last friendly against Mexico, 96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPre gave the team a sendoff to remember with a harmonica rendition of the national anthem.

Performed at New Jersey's Red Bull Arena, the DuPre's rendition was met with wild cheer and applause. The United States went on to win 3-0 in its last opportunity to work out the kinks before heading to France.

❤️😭❤️😭



we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

The match was a worthy way to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Affectionately dubbed "Harmonica Pete," DuPre is no stranger to the spotlight. The women's team provided some info on Pete's history.

During WWII, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family. Within a year, Pete had enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas during which time he treated wounded servicemen from all areas of Europe.

From here on out, the pressure is on Team USA. With that being said, Harmonica Pete is a good motivator. After that solo, he would be difficult to let down.