Luis Suarez's long rumored reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi is reportedly closer to being a reality, with the Uruguayan international set to swap Brazil's Gremio for MLS' Inter Miami this offseason.

He is expected to sign a one year deal for Miami, per Fabrizio Romano, but will have the option to play at least another season in MLS. He would be the latest high-profile signing for the South Florida club, which brought in Messi as well as his former Barcelona colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba over the summer.

Suarez played in Gremio's final home game of the Brasileirao season on Saturday, in which he scored the game's lone goal against Vasco da Gama. He then waved goodbye to the local supporters upon the conclusion of the match, and ahead of the team's final game of the season against Fluminense.

The 36-year-old joined Gremio for the 2023 season on a two-year deal, but much of his spell in Brazil has been plagued by rumors that he would either retire or depart before his contract expired. Despite that, he was an integral part of the team and has played 32 league games and scored 15 goals during that time. Gremio currently sit in fourth place with one match to go.

Suarez and Messi played at Barcelona together from 2014 to 2020 and made a prolific pairing up top. The ex-teammates, alongside Alba and Busquets, won the UEFA Champions League in 2015 and the Club World Cup that year, as well as four La Liga titles before Suarez left for Atletico Madrid.