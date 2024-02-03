It was an eight goal thriller at St. James' Park as Newcastle United drew Luton Town 4-4. Ultimately neither side deserved to lose the match, a draw was a fair result with each half producing four goals. Sean Longstaff led the charge with a brace while Keiran Trippier netted a goal and assisted another for Newcastle.

Luton went ahead by two goals after the half, at which point it seemed like the Magpies would crack, but the return of Harvey Barnes helped spark a comeback to secure a crucial point. This result also takes Luton out of the relegation zone above both Everton and Nottingham Forest as Rob Edwards is engineering something special with the Hatters during their first season in the top flight. This match is also now in a three-way tie as the highest scoring match of the Premier League season joining Manchester City's 4-4 draw with Chelsea and Newcastle's 8-0 romp over Sheffield United. Let's get to the stats.

Four: Goals in his last two games for Elijah Adebayo

When Luton got promoted to the Premier League, it seemed like Carlton Morris would be their most important player, but, very quickly, that has changed to Adebayo. The Hatters have now scored eight goals in their last two matches, and Adebayo has been central to their nine Premier League goals this season. Signed on a free transfer from Walsall in 2021, Adebayo has been the gift that keeps on giving this season. He made the most of his chances in this match, turning only two shots into a goal which highlights the efficiency of the entire team putting eight of their 11 shots on target en route to four goals.

16: Consecutive league matches missed by Harvey Barnes

A new signing from Leicester City, Barnes was expected to play a large role in Newcastle United's season. He showed what he could do in his debut scoring and assisting a goal from the bench but then the Magpie faithful haven't been able to see much of the winger. In a 27-minute cameo versus Luton, he was able to make his impact be felt scoring a goal from the bench. While Newcastle still has a lot of work to do this season, Barnes has shown that he can be a part of it.

Four: Chances created by Ross Barkley

Central to everything that Luton does, Barkley scored and assisted a goal during an excellent performance for the midfielder. Along with Alfie Doughty, Barkley's assists have been the main driver to Luton's success as at 30, he's showing that he still ahs something to offer in the Premier League. Barkley now has three goals and three assists as Rob Edwards and Luton have been shrewd in their transfer business and it showed in being able to hold serve with the Magpies.

Two: Goals for Sean Longstaff

Coming into the match, the Newcastle academy graduate only had two goals this season before netting a first-half brace. It has been something that was coming as Longstaff had 0.80 xG despite not scoring against Aston Villa last matchday, but no one would've expected a brace in this one. He rarely misplaced a pass in what was an all around excellent performance from the midfielder.

Two: goal contributions for Kieran Trippier

Trippier's season has paced Newcastle's with the English international going through rough spells of form this season. Creating two chances, Trippier was able to be heavily involved in attack on a day when Newcastle's defense couldn't get the job done. Trippier now has nine assists this season, but Eddie Howe will be calling for better defensive work from his captain after this performance.