Lyon vs. Benfica: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time
How to watch Lyon vs. Benfica soccer game
Who's Playing
Lyon (home) vs. Benfica (away)
What to Know
Benfica and Lyon will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Benfica collected three points with a 2-1 win over Lyon in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Benfica (three points) is last in Group G, while Lyon (four points) is in third place in the group.
A win for Benfica would get them out of last place. If RB Leipzig does not win against Zenit St. Petersburg, Lyon has a chance to take the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck.
How To Watch
- Who: Lyon vs. Benfica
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Barca vs. Slavia preview
Barca can stay atop its group with a win
-
LAFC star Carlos Vela wins MLS MVP
The Mexican international had arguably the best season in MLS history
-
Premier League Rankings: Chelsea rises
Don't be surprised if Chelsea makes some noise in the next years to come in the Premier League
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Liverpool produces epic comeback
The Reds nearly stumbled but found a way
-
Pulisic scores again for Chelsea
That's four goals in his last two Premier League games
-
Liverpool comes back for win vs. Spurs
Tottenham once again blew a lead on the road
-
Inter Milan earns key win vs. Dortmund
Martinez missed a penalty but got the winner