Lyon vs. Benfica: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

Who's Playing

Lyon (home) vs. Benfica (away)

What to Know

Benfica and Lyon will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Benfica collected three points with a 2-1 win over Lyon in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Benfica (three points) is last in Group G, while Lyon (four points) is in third place in the group.

A win for Benfica would get them out of last place. If RB Leipzig does not win against Zenit St. Petersburg, Lyon has a chance to take the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck.

How To Watch