Mallorca look to end their three-game winless streak and avenge a previous defeat when they host Cadiz in a 2022-23 La Liga matchup on Friday. Mallorca (11-8-14) dropped a 2-1 decision to Girona on May 4, giving them two losses and a draw since beating Getafe 3-1 on Apr. 23. The Pirates also suffered a 2-0 loss earlier this season against Cadiz (8-11-14), who have won just one of their last five matches after being trounced 5-1 by Atletico Madrid last time out.

Kickoff at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix is set for 3 p.m. ET. Mallorca are the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Mallorca vs. Cadiz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cadiz are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before locking in any Cadiz vs. Mallorca picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) the EFL Cup (+3.64) and La Liga (+2.22).

Now, Green has broken down Mallorca vs. Cadiz from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Cadiz vs. Mallorca:

Mallorca vs. Cadiz money line: Mallorca +110, Cadiz +320, Draw +190

Mallorca vs. Cadiz over/under: 1.5 goals

Mallorca vs. Cadiz spread: Mallorca -0.5 (+105)

MAL: The Pirates have scored just one goal in four of their last five La Liga matches

CAD: The Yellow Submarine have netted more than two tallies in only one of their 33 contests this season

Mallorca vs. Cadiz picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Mallorca

The Pirates currently are 12th in the La Liga table, seven points clear of the relegation zone with five matches remaining. The team, which finished 16th in the league last season, has its sights set on a higher placement as it is only three points behind Osasuna for 10th. Mallorca has played well at home in 2022-23, posting seven victories while suffering only four losses over 16 contests.

Mallorca is led offensively by Vedat Muriqi, who is tied for fifth in La Liga with 13 goals. The 29-year-old striker netted the team's lone tally in the loss to Girona, ending a four-game drought that followed his brace against Real Valladolid on Apr. 9. Muriqi helped the Pirates record a 2-1 win versus Cadiz last season, converting in the 66th minute to break a deadlock. See who to back here.

Why you should back Cadiz

The Yellow Submarine have converted in back-to-back contests after going three consecutive matches without a goal. They are looking to get on the board in three straight games for the first time since Jan. 28-Feb. 10, a stretch that began with a 2-0 home triumph against Mallorca. Winger Theo Bongonda opened the scoring for Cadiz in the 10th minute of that match while midfielder Alex Fernandez added breathing room in the 38th on a penalty.

A total of 13 players have converted for the Yellow Submarine this season, with Fernandez sharing the team lead with three goals. Forward Sergi Guardiola and midfielders Ruben Alcaraz and Gonzalo Escalante also have tallied three times while Bongonda and forward Ruben Sobrino have recorded two goals apiece. Honduran forward Anthony Lozano, who converted seven times in 31 games last season, netted his first tally of 2022-23 in Cadiz's loss to Atletico Madrid on May 3. See who to back here.

How to make Cadiz vs. Mallorca picks

Green has broken down the La Liga match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in three confident best bets that pay plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his La Liga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Mallorca vs. Cadiz on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Cadiz vs. Mallorca have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up on his soccer picks in multiple leagues, and find out.