Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. Man City, which recently topped the Premier League and won the FA Cup, defeated Real Madrid by an aggegate score of 5-1 to make it to the UEFA Champions League final 2023. Inter Milan finished third in Italian Serie A and won their second straight Coppa Italia in addition to defeating hometown rival AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals by an aggregate score of 3-0.

Kickoff from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Man City vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list City as the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter listed as the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Man City

Man City vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, June 10

Man City vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Man City vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. While both teams have been offensive juggernauts, the expert believes Saturday's match will be the low-scoring type. The Citizens have scored just three times in their last five fixtures away from home throughout the competition, while the Nerazzurri have recorded a clean sheet in five of their last six Champions League matches.

History has also shown that these matches tend to be low-scoring, as the Under has hit in each of the last four Champions League finals.

"I expect Man City to control the majority of possession, while Inter relies on defensive discipline to keep this game close," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

