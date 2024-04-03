Reigning champion Manchester City will attempt to bounce back from Sunday's scoreless draw against Arsenal when they host Aston Villa in a key English Premier League match on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium. The Citizens entered Sunday with a chance to rise to the top of the table, but the combination of Liverpool's win and the scoreless draw against the Gunners left Man City in third with 64 points. They are three points behind the Reds and one behind the Gunners in a tight three-team title race. Meanwhile, Aston Villa sit fourth with 59 points.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Citizens are the -450 favorites (risk $450 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Aston Villa odds, with Villa the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Aston Villa vs. Manchester City picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in Premier League picks for a profit of $3,463.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester City vs. Aston Villa from every angle and identified his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa money line: Man City -450, Aston Villa +1000, Draw +550

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa spread: Man City -1.5 (-140), Aston Villa +1.5 (+100)

MCI: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (18)

AVL: Ollie Watkins is tied for the EPL lead in assists (10)

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

Phil Foden is a world-class midfielder who is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, which ranks second on the team and is tied for his career-high. He also has seven assists, which is a career-high and ranks second on the team.

In addition, the Citizens will face an Aston Villa side that could be without its best player, Ollie Watkins. The 23-year-old forward was forced out of Villa's 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday at halftime with a hamstring injury, and his availability for Wednesday's match is uncertain. If he is unable to go, it would be a significant loss for Villa as he has contributed to 32 goals in 42 appearances this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Unai Emery's men enter Wednesday's match knowing they have already beaten Man City this season. In the reverse fixture on Dec. 6, Villa earned a 1-0 victory over the Citizens in a game in which the final score did not reflect how decisively Villa dominated the match. Aston Villa had 13 first-half shots against Man City, the most ever faced by a Pep Guardiola team in the first half of a match in his 535 games managing in Europe's big five leagues.

In addition, Aston Villa have a proven playmaker in Leon Bailey. The 26-year-old winger from Jamaica ranks second on the team in assists in the Premier League (eight) and third in goals (eight). In the previous matchup of the season against Man City, Bailey scored the game-winner in the 74th minute. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Aston Villa picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals. He also has a confident best bet, which offers a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Premier League match picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Aston Villa vs. Manchester City on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester City vs. Aston Villa have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over 34 units on all Premier League picks in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.