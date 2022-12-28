Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland returns to his birthplace for an English Premier League match against Leeds United on Wednesday at Elland Road. Haaland's father played for the Peacocks, and he was born in Leeds before moving to his family's native Norway at age 3. Now he is one of the best players in the Premier League and aims to lead Manchester City (10-2-2) to another league title. The reigning champs won the league for the fourth time in five years in 2021-22 without Haaland, and they are third in the Premier League table entering the match. Leeds (4-3-7) have lost five of their past seven league matches and are in 15th place.

Kickoff in Leeds, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as -420 favorites on the money line (risk $420 to win $100) in its latest Leeds United vs. Manchester City odds. Leeds are +950 underdogs, a draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Leeds United:

Leeds vs. Man City spread: City -1.5 (-155)

Leeds vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Leeds vs. Man City money line: Leeds +950, City -420, Draw +525

LEE: Leeds have scored at least twice in eight of their 14 EPL matches

MCY: Manchester City have at least three goals in eight of their league games

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have won the past two meetings by a combined score of 11-0. They remain one of the league's best teams on both ends of the pitch, and the attack has a focal point this year in Haaland. The Norwegian superstar teams with Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in a fierce scoring attack. Haaland has 18 league goals, six more than any other player, and De Bruyne has a league-high nine assists.

Haaland has scored in 19 of his 24 overall matches with City. De Bruyne leads the league in shot-creating (83) and goal-creating actions (17), and Haaland leads the EPL in shots on target (25). De Bruyne scored twice in a 7-0 rout of Leeds at the Etihad last season, and Nathan Ake scored in both meetings. The defender also scored on a header last week against Liverpool. The likes of Phil Foden (seven EPL goals), Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan (among others) will cause problems for a Leeds back line that has conceded 26 goals.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Peacocks have scored in seven of their past eight games, including their three recent friendly matches. They have scored two or more goals in four straight league matches, including a 2-1 victory against Liverpool at the end of October. Rodrigo scored twice in a 4-3 loss to Tottenham in the final game before the break to give him nine league goals, tied for fourth in the EPL. He has 22 in two-plus seasons with Leeds.

The Peacocks are 3-2-2 at Elland Road, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine. They have 180 shots this season, ninth-most in the league, putting 58 on target. Leeds have been conceding a lot of goals (26), but it's not for lack of effort in defending. They lead the EPL in tackles (330) and tackles won (185), and they have 46 tackles in the attacking third (T-2). Leeds are also tied for the Premier League lead with 146 fouls, so they will try to rough up and frustrate City's stars. Tyler Adams is second in tackles (52) and fourth in tackles won (28), while Pascal Struijk is second in tackles won (30) and seventh in tackles (42).

