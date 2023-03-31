Manchester City looks to win its seventh match in a row when Pep Guardiola's side takes on Liverpool on Saturday in a key English Premier League showdown. After battling each other for the Premier League title a year ago, both Liverpool (12-8-6) and Manchester City (19-4-4) have taken a step back this season. Manchester City is eight points behind Arsenal in the EPL table, while Liverpool needs to turn things around quickly if they are to challenge for a top-four spot and a return trip to the Champions League. City won the title with 93 points in 2021-2022, while Liverpool was second with 92.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester City is listed at -165 (risk $165 to win $100) on the money line, while Liverpool is +420 in the latest Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds at Caesars Sportsbook. A draw would return +305, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool spread: Manchester City -0.5 (-175)

Manchester City vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Liverpool money line: Manchester City -165, Liverpool +420, Draw +305

MC: Man City is averaging 2.48 goals per game in league play this season, including 3.3 at home

LIV: Liverpool is allowing 1.12 goals per game this year

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City has been on a roll of late, outscoring their last six opponents 23-1. Striker Erling Haaland leads the club with 28 goals in 26 matches, and is just eight goals away from the single season record held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. He also has five assists and 45 shots on goal in Premier League action. Haaland scored his sixth hat trick of the season in the FA Cup win over Burnley, and passed the 40-goal mark across all competitions.

Also helping power the offense is forward Julian Alvarez, who has five goals on nine shots on goal in 20 appearances. In 34 total appearances, including international events, Alvarez has 12 goals on the year. While on loan at River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division in 2022, he scored 11 goals in 17 matches. The 23-year-old already has 39 goals in 94 professional appearances since beginning his career in 2018-2019 for River Plate.

Why you should back Liverpool

Liverpool will be out to snap a two-match losing streak, after pummeling Manchester United 7-0 on March 5. Liverpool then dropped back-to-back 1-0 decisions to Bournemouth and Real Madrid. Forward Mohamed Salah leads the team in scoring, and has 11 goals and eight assists in 26 starts. In the historic win over Manchester United, Salah scored two goals and assisted on two others. It was his third multi-goal match of the year.

Forward Roberto Firmino is also having a solid year, and has eight goals and four assists. He scored one goal and assisted on another in the win over Manchester United on March 5. Firmino is in his eighth season with Liverpool and has 79 goals in 250 appearances for the club in Premier League action. His best season was in 2017-2018, when he scored 15 goals in 37 matches.

