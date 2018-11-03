Manchester City vs. Southampton: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

Manchester City hosts Southampton on Sunday in Premier League play as Pep Guardiola's side looks to stay undefeated in the league, while the visitors hope to land their second victory over the season. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester City vs. Southampton

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: Manchester, England
  • TV channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Man. City -1000 / Southampton +2200 / Draw +900

Storylines

Man. City: City is in first place and still undefeated, but Liverpool is right behind, just in second because of goal differential. Can the team remain undefeated?

Southampton: The Saints find themselves, once again, in the relegation conversation. One win from 10 games, only Huddersfield (four) has fewer goals scored than Southampton (six). Time to take more chances in attack.

Manchester City vs. Southampton prediction

This game shouldn't be close, and City should win by at least two goals. 

Pick: Man. City (-1000)

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories