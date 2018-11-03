Manchester City vs. Southampton: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City hosts Southampton on Sunday in Premier League play as Pep Guardiola's side looks to stay undefeated in the league, while the visitors hope to land their second victory over the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Date : Sunday, Nov. 4



: Sunday, Nov. 4 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Manchester, England



: Manchester, England TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -1000 / Southampton +2200 / Draw +900

Storylines

Man. City: City is in first place and still undefeated, but Liverpool is right behind, just in second because of goal differential. Can the team remain undefeated?

Southampton: The Saints find themselves, once again, in the relegation conversation. One win from 10 games, only Huddersfield (four) has fewer goals scored than Southampton (six). Time to take more chances in attack.

Manchester City vs. Southampton prediction

This game shouldn't be close, and City should win by at least two goals.

Pick: Man. City (-1000)