Manchester City vs. Tottenham: Premier League preview, live stream, start time, how to watch online, TV
Spurs can boost their top four chances with a win
The Premier League's second-place team takes on its six-place team on Sunday in London as Manchester City goes to Tottenham for Matchday 25. City enters with a 16-3-5 record with 51 points but trails Liverpool by 22 points, while Tottenham entered the weekend in sixth place with a 9-7-8 record and 34 points, which leaves them seven points out of the top four ahead of its first action of November.
City can build on its cushion in second place with three points, while Tottenham will aim to avoid falling further away from the top four with a result at home.
Here's everything to know about the game:
Manchester City vs. Tottenham
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Manchester City: With four wins out of five for City, Pep Guardiola's team is the highest scoring squad in the league with 65 goals in 24 matches. This is a match that is tough on paper, but City should win considering Harry Kane remains out with his hamstring tear and Christian Eriksen not being on the team anymore following his move to Inter Milan.It will be a game with tons of pace and space down the wings, and City should have the majority of the chances, especially early.
Tottenham: Spurs entered the day in eighth place with 34 points, and with Chelsea dropping points at Leicester City, Jose Mourinho's team can pull within four points of the Blues with a victory here. Easier said than done against City, especially with Tottenham struggling to score consistently with three goals in their last four Premier League games. With Christian Eriksen now at Inter Milan, Giovani Lo Celso's role will increase in the middle
Prediction
A stalemate in London as plenty of late chances go unfinished. Pick: Tottenham 1, Manchester City 1
Watch This Game Live
