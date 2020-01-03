Harry Kane injury update: Tottenham star sidelined until March with 'serious' hamstring tear

Tottenham star striker Harry Kane has a tear in his left hamstring, the club officially announced on Friday. The England international, who suffered the injury during the Spurs' New Year's Day loss to Southampton, is expected to be sidelined until at least March, following scans that revealed a serious tear, The Guardian reports.

Spurs said the medical staff will continue to review the injury and treat it, offering no initial timetable as to when he may return. In the past, we've seen tears take weeks or months to recover from, and Spurs' season may just hinge on how long he is out.

Kane took to Twitter today and posted the following: "Head up. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Tottenham is in sixth place in the league and six points back of the top four, having won just one of its last four matches. Spurs are also in the Champions League round of 16, where they will play RB Leipzig in February and March.

Kane has 17 goals in 25 games and is the team's top scorer. Tottenham will face Middlesbrough on Sunday in the FA Cup before a date at home against first-place Liverpool in Premier League play on Jan. 11 -- stream Premier League via fuboTV (Try for free).

