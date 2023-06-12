Manchester City celebrated with their fans after their historic treble winning season which ended with a Champions League win against Inter. Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League, the FA Cup and now the UEFA Champions League.

On Monday, the players and the staff celebrated with the fans in the streets of Manchester as the club organized an open-top bus parade in the late afternoon, before gathering to St Mary's Gate under the heavy rain.

Guardiola was one of the most active participants as he was seen also smoking a cigar during the parade, and not minding the inclement weather.

"We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect. The fans are used to the rain".

Defender Ruben Dias and striker Erling Haaland were among several players who went shirtless during the parade. Jack Grealish was definitely the most excited among the players during the celebrations...

At one point Grealish also wore a high vis jacket while he was celebrating and singing with the fans.

"For the past 24 hours, I have had the best day and night. To be fair, I don't think I have slept".

Before the celebrations ended, British singer Elton John had a message for Guardiola and the team after winning the treble: