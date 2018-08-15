Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury, could reportedly miss three months

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injured his knee in training on Wednesday, and there are fears he could miss a significant amount of time as his club aims to repeat as Premier League champs and do damage in the Champions League. Here's what you need to know:

What is the latest news on De Bruyne's injury?

The club is purposely keeping his injury status extremely vague as it awaits results from his scan. Manchester City announced the news on Wednesday, and simply said the extent of the injury to his right knee isn't known at the time. Here's the full statement:

Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday. The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course.

Any indication how long he could be out?

Nothing concrete or official at the moment, but Goal.com reports that he could miss around three months, he's on crutches and will have tests done in both Manchester and Barcelona in the coming days. According to ESPN, De Bruyne will visit Dr. Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, who treated him when suffered a knee injury in January 2016. Cugat has also treated City teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy as they recovered from knee ligament injuries in the past.

What does this mean for City?

It looks like Pep Guardiola's squad should expect to be without him for at least the next few weeks, obviously depending on the severity of the injury. On Sunday, De Bruyne came on as a second-half substitute in the win over Arsenal in the Premier League opener, swapping spots with Riyad Mahrez. If De Bruyne is out for some matches, Mahrez could get more starts on the wing while pushing inside, and it could also mean more time for Leroy Sane. If Guardiola wants a replacement to be playing more centrally, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will likely be the guys in the middle.

City is fortunate to have more than enough depth to overcome any potential time away from the field. Though he makes the team better and is one of the top players in the Premier League, City has enough depth to be at the top of the table when he returns -- be it one month or three.