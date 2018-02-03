Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to Premier League watch on TV, stream online

Second-place Manchester United takes on 17th-place Huddersfield Town on Saturday in Premier League action. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Alexis Sanchez gets his first goal for United, and Jose Mourinho's team takes three points. Man. United 3, Huddersfield 0.