Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils look to make it three wins from three under their new coach
Manchester United welcomes Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday in Premier League action as the second half of the season gets underway this weekend. The Red Devils are riding high with confidence since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho, winning his first two games and playing an attacking style of play that has also been attractive to watch. Against Bournemouth, United is expected to take home another three points against a club it has done very well against in recent years.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 30
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United -280 / Bournemouth +750 / Draw +400
Storylines
Man. United: In November, United had a stretch of four games where it scored just four goals. But in the last two, eight goals have been scored by the club and by six different players. The team looks free, encouraged and confident for the first time in a while, and another win here would create even more momentum.
Bournemouth: The Cherries may be in 12th place, but the team is just a win away from being in seventh. The club is in the thick of the race to be in the top half. Any concerns about relegation should be gone with 26 points, 14 points clear of the drop zone. But one win in their last five games has this team needing a big moment to get back on track.
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth prediction
The Red Devils win a hard-fought match where Bournemouth took the early lead, but Anthony Martial shows up big in the second half in what turns out to be a two-goal victory.
Pick: Man. United (-280)
