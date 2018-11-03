Manchester United vs. Bournemouth score: Pogba sets up Rashford for injury-time winner

Manchester United defeated Bournemouth on Saturday to kick off the Premier League week as Jose Mourinho's team came from behind to win 2-1 in a game the club really needed due to poor recent form. Goals from Anthony Martial and a late winner from Marcus Rashford were enough to earn the three points and leave the Cherries stunned at home. Here's what to know.

Mourinho's frustration at Bournemouth opener

The game didn't start well, as United's defense looked sloppy and conceded just 11 minutes in through this goal from Callum Wilson:

Bournemouth take an early lead over Manchester United! pic.twitter.com/ctSyoOVkpD — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018





After the goal, you could see Mourinho's face, and his lips clearly said, "Of course."

That was the fifth early goal United has allowed in its last seven matches. A bad trend.

Penalty, perhaps?

But United did well to battle back and keep composure, scoring 35 minutes in through Martial's finish inside the box. But there appeared to be a handball from Alexis Sanchez in the build-up. Take a look:

Anthony Martial's 🔥 form continues pic.twitter.com/yl8migeuE9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018





It's fine to let that one go as the ball was at his body, but it certainly could have been called. United took advantage and equalized.

The Emmy goes to...

Oh, and here's United midfielder Fred with a ridiculous dive:

Rashford to the rescue

Then the match was decided in the final moments. Each team had 18 shots, and United's last one was enough. Rashford put the ball away just when it looked like his chance had passed. Here's the winner:

Rashford with what is probably the match winner! pic.twitter.com/zrsqmdZMrA — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018

Breaking down the numbers

United has won five of its last six against Bournemouth and won the battle of possession.

United was called offsides five times, but they came off creative diagonal runs, showing the attacking intent that has been missing at times.

Bournemouth may have lost, but the Cherries are still in sixth place in the Premier League, with United a spot behind.

What's next?

Manchester United goes to Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League, while Bournemouth goes to Newcastle next Saturday in league play.