Two top-five teams square off Saturday at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea host Manchester United in an English Premier League match. The Blues (6-2-2) are unbeaten in seven games since Graham Potter took over as manager last month, but they come in off a disappointing 0-0 draw with Brentford on Wednesday. Manchester United (6-1-3) have won four of their last five league matches and saw a huge rebound from a disappointing scoreless draw of their own against Newcastle last weekend. They followed that with a massive 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday to move within one point of Chelsea in the EPL table.

Kickoff in London is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chelsea as the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) in its latest Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds. The Red Devils are the +245 underdog, a draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Manchester United vs. Chelsea picks or English Premier League predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Manchester United vs. Chelsea matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Manchester United:

Chelsea vs. Man United spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+105)

spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+105) Chelsea vs. Man United over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Man United money line: Chelsea +110, United +245, Draw +240

CHE: They have scored multiple goals in six of their past seven matches.

MAN: They have conceded more than one goal just once in their past eight.

Chelsea vs. Man United picks: See picks here



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will be eager to make up for their listless performance against Brentford, and the home crowd will have their backs. They held the ball for 67% of the match and had 14 shots (five on net) against the Bees but couldn't get on the board. Mason Mount has been playing at a higher level since Potter took over and implemented a more up-tempo style. The 23-year-old has two goals and four assists in all competitions, and he has several talented players up front to feed.

Raheem Sterling (three league goals) is among those who could take advantage of a Man U back line that has conceded 11 of its 15 total goals in its road matches. Kai Havertz (two goals) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (one) have the speed to exploit defenses, and Christian Pulisic's creativity could be called upon. The USMNT star has a goal and an assist in nine games (two starts). The Blues are 3-1-0 and plus-5 in goals at home, while United have lost twice and are minus-4 in away games.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils' confidence has been building for weeks, and the victory against Spurs should bring them in on a major high. They have posted three straight clean sheets in all competitions and have scored multiple goals in five of their past seven. Bruno Fernandes finally got his second league goal Wednesday. The Portuguese star had 28 goals and 18 assists over the past two seasons.

United's surge coincided with manager Erik ten Hag's benching of the struggling Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire, spurring a sense of urgency in their teammates. The manager has found a winning formula, which includes Fred (who also scored Wednesday) and Casemiro creating chances and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony finishing things off. They have three goals apiece.

How to make Chelsea vs. Manchester United picks

Green has analyzed the Manchester United vs. Chelsea match from all sides, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also provides three confident best bets, including two that would pay off at plus-money, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis here.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester United vs. Chelsea, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.