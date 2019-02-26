Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United goes to Crystal Palace on Wednesday for the Premier League's 28th matchday. United enters the game in fifth place with a record of 15-7-5 and 52 points, while Palace is once again in the relegation battle but in decent shape. Palace is 8-6-13 in 13th place and six clear of the bottom three. There's plenty on the line for both in one of the few midweek Premier League matchdays.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 27



: Wednesday, Feb. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Selhurst Park



: Selhurst Park TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Man. United +130 / Crystal Palace +215 / Draw +230

Storylines

Manchester United: It's all about getting back into the top four. Just because they fell out of the top four doesn't mean they've been bad. United has taken seven out of the last nine points in the league. With Palace and Southampton next, United has a great shot to get back into the top four. And don't look now, but United's visit to Arsenal on March 10 is going to be massive.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson has his team in its best form of the season. The team hasn't lost in its last six games, winning four and drawing two in all competitions. Against United's they'll gladly take a point as they near safety. Two more wins should be more than enough to stay up.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace prediction

United rebounds from the Liverpool draw by taking care of a Palace team that has found a little bit of momentum.

Pick: Manchester United (+130)